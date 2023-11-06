The former Roma captain was a super guest on the first episode of “Viva Rai 2”: the host called the coach and the two chatted amiably

Who could have sanctioned the peace between Francesco Totti and Luciano Spalletti if not that histrionic genius Fiorello? This morning, in the first episode of the new season of “Viva Rai Due”, the guest of honor was the former Roma captain and among the first things the host did – even though it wasn’t even eight in the morning – there was it was the phone call to the national team coach.

the phone call

Fiorello urges: “Do you want to say something to each other?”, “Good morning mister”, “Hi Francesco, I’m very pleased to hear from you and I’d be even more pleased to meet you”. The number 10 then takes the opportunity: “The national team plays in Rome, I think there will be an opportunity for a match, certainly not in front of the cameras”. And Spalletti: “It would be nice to meet at Bambin Gesù. I would prefer to give a moment like that to many children we know and with whom we have shared the emotions of Rome.” And Totti: “Okay, okay, if I don’t leave for sure.” The appointment is therefore scheduled.