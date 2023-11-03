Toto Wolff says what everyone thinks he should say: Mercedes must become the great challenger to Red Bull again.

The entire Formula 1 circus has set up camp in São Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The season is nearing its end and the tension is of course already a bit off. The biggest question remains how many victories will Max Verstappen end this season with?

App with Verstappen

On the eve of the race weekend, De Telegraaf speaks with Toto Wolff and in that interview he also briefly discusses Wikipedia-gate. He admits to the newspaper that it all sounded a bit sour after the Italian Grand Prix. After our Dutch hero’s tenth win in a row, Toto dared to say that something like that doesn’t matter and is only for Wikipedia. Nobody reads that.

There are eight billion visitors per month to the online retrieval guide, so that alone is not entirely correct. In Singapore two weeks later, Wolff publicly went back on his words, but it now appears that he also sent an app to Max to explain himself further.

It’s all because of Niki Lauda. He always had to laugh at records. The legend called it a relic of the past and you have to look ahead. That was the story behind it, according to Toto. And then adds that he also thinks he has said more intelligent things. All’s well that ends well.

Toto: Slowing down Red Bull unnecessary

More interesting are the statements of Lewis Hamiton’s team boss about Red Bull. While in the past teams were sometimes slowed down by the Formula 1 management to create an equal playing field, Toto believes that Mercedes should come closer on its own.

In 2020, Mercedes themselves were slowed down because they were too dominant. The floor then had to be adjusted from above. He told the Wakker Nederland newspaper that you should not hurt a team because it is doing better. Just accept is the motto.

Looking at our simulations and calculations for 2022, with the major regulation changes in the sport, we thought we had built a very good car. It turned out to be a very bad car. Toto Wolff muses about the car of 2022

Don’t wait

Mercedes has to come a long way due to last season’s mistake, but the team boss assures us that the team will not wait for rule changes in 2026. There is still a lot to gain, according to Toto. As an example he gives the McLaren car, which has gained almost a second in lap time with a new package. In short, there is hope for Lewis and associates.

Self-reflection

Just some realism and self-reflection in the interview. Of course, it would be more fun for the entertainment value of the sport if Verstappen were given more of a challenge. But, the Mercedes team boss says confidently, a few years ago Hamilton was in that position. At that time, the question of what was good for the sport also had little priority for the men of Mercedes.

Toto also tips Lewis Hamilton for victory next Sunday in Brazil. George Russell won the last victory for the team so far last year. If everything is perfect this weekend then it will be possible, Toto Wolff is convinced of that. We will see!

This article Toto Wolff does not accept dominant Red Bull first appeared on Ruetir.