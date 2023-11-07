“Sustainability, growth, employment: the Torviscosa model”: this was the title of the conference organized by the Bracco Group at the Torviscosa Information and Documentation Center in the province of Udine, to present its new Sustainability Report and celebrate twenty years from the recovery of the former Snia factory, important from a social and architectural point of view. A document, the balance sheet presented, which reports all the actions implemented by the company, global leader in the diagnostic imaging sector, in favor of people, the planet and innovation. On the sidelines of the event, the ceremony of awarding honorary citizenship to Diana Bracco, president of the group, took place by the Municipality of Torviscosa. For Bracco this is a total investment of 124 million euros within the framework of the contract signed by the company with the Region (which participates in the project with the sum of 2,935,988.55 euros), the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the National Agency for Investment Attraction and Business Development (Invitalia). The Spin factory, built at the end of the nineties by recovering the historic buildings designed in 1938 by the architect De Min, was purchased by the Bracco group in 2003. In its departments contrast media for X-rays and computerized tomography are produced, with a continuous cycle production that aims for maximum safety with minimal environmental impact. During the conference, the group’s sustainability report was presented and the president and CEO Diana Bracco was awarded honorary citizenship of the Municipality of Torviscosa by the mayor Enrico Monticolo.