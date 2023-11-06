At the end of Torino-Sassuolo, a match valid for the eleventh round of Serie A, Granata assistant coach Matteo Paro spoke to DAZN to comment on the match. Below are his statements: “The boys played a very high level match, perhaps we weren’t the best Torino but we shot a lot on target. Sassuolo has an excellent dribble and quality players up front. We created a lot, the boys played with great application in the defensive phase and in terms of play we can improve. I believe that the victory is well deserved for what we did in the 90 minutes. It is an important victory for what we are doing during the week, we have improved the table, now we must not stop and think about the next one.”

Zapata did a great job even though he didn’t score.“The team found the right plays right from the start. We try to get more balls to the attackers with crosses and insertions from the midfielders, trying to leave the two of them more in the area. Even in the Italian Cup we created but without exploiting. Tonight Duvan was unlucky , the pitch didn’t help him in certain situations but he’s a player who came here with a mentality, he’s an exemplary professional, tonight he kept a lot of balls and it’s a shame he didn’t score but he certainly will soon.”

Is there any news on injuries?“Now they will have to be evaluated, they seem to be two muscular problems. Between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow we will have the tests. It’s unfortunate because we had to manage the changes a little forcefully, let’s hope they aren’t serious injuries.”

What did Juric tell you at the end of the match?“He is very emotional, he wanted to celebrate. He cared a lot because on the pitch he lets himself go and being inside a box behind glass doesn’t help him. I suffer it (laughs, ed.)”.

