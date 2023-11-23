TopGear Magazine 222 (December 2023) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. This month the focus is on cars that are not about numbers, but about experience. The highlight is our exclusive test of Gordon Murray’s insane, 12,000 rpm T.50!

World first: GMA T.50

Photo: © TopGear

Top Gear was the first car media in the world to drive Gordon Murray’s masterpiece, the successor to the McLaren F1. Central seating position, manual gearbox, high-revving V12 – what more could you want?

Ford Raptors

Photo: © TopGear

Playing extensively in the sand with the fattest Raptor versions of the Ford Bronco and F-150 pickup, you say? And even take a leap with it? Be sure to wake us up…

Mick Schumacher in Japan

Photo: © TopGear

We stroll through Tokyo for an evening and visit great car meetings with F1 reserve driver, ‘son of’ and self-proclaimed JDM fanatic Mick Schumacher. Accompanied by some appropriate Mercedes classics…

Brilliant four-cylinder restomods

Photo: © TopGear

We sometimes want to be condescending about the humble four-cylinder. But in these types of cars, the scorn quickly fades away: three restomods, each exuberantly celebrating the four-cylinder in their own way.

DeBruyn Ferox V8

Photo: © Ingmar Timmer

It is not every day that we get to taste a new Dutch sports car – let alone one with this history. Maarten de Bruijn, the man behind the Spyker C8, comes up with a fresh and improved idea.

Drives

Photo: © Volvo

This month we kick off our Drives section with the Volvo that every leaser is looking forward to: the EX30. Electric, compact, affordable and completely Volvo. But we also try the entry-level version of the new BMW i5, plus a crazy van from Lexus, the Volkswagen ID.7, the Kia EV9 and a converted Suzuki Jimny. The updated Opel Corsa Electric and Peugeot e-2008 also do not escape our editors, nor does that wonderful, bizarrely priced (but already sold out) Porsche 911 S/T.

And further…

We are just before the holidays and so it is time to go all out with our big Watch Special. Not that you necessarily have to ask for a clock costing thousands of euros for Christmas… But just the same: a comprehensive overview of the most beautiful, chicest or most exuberant new stuff for your wrist. That’s delicious!

You can also read news about the Mazda Iconic SP – a possible RX-8 successor? – and we look at what makes NASCAR so special. Pierre Gasly also tells us what kind of cars he drives and has driven on the street. And as usual, our regular columnists Chris Harris, Sam Philip and Robert Doornbos give free rein to their analytical and/or critical thoughts.

You can read this and much more in Top Gear Magazine 222.

Photo: © Kia