It seems that Super Mario Bros Wonder fails to dethrone Momotaro Dentetsu World! One more week, we bring you the sales in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As you can see, This Nintendo Switch title continues to lead after debuting at the top last week. Momotaro’s game Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou from Mawatteru! remains at number 1. For its part, PlayStation 5 continues to lead the top console sales.

This week’s game sales (total game sales)

(NSW) Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 98,311 (413,010)

(NSW) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 62,896 (1,088,717)

(NSW) Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 54,321 (355,655)

(NSW) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 11,271 (64,682)

(NSW) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,510 (965,317)

(NSW) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 9,345 (57,062)

(NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,058 (5,548,088)

(NSW) Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,858 (3,317,981)

(PS4) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 6,253 (77,922)

(NSW) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,070 (7,583,926)

This week’s console sales (total console sales)

PlayStation 5 – 49,833 (4,120,306)

Switch OLED Model – 49,380 (6,138,114)

Switch Lite – 13,364 (5,596,140)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,402 (632,180)

Switch – 8,940 (19,617,062)

PlayStation 4 – 2,080 (7,908,755)

Xbox Series X – 1,834 (238,997)

Xbox Series S – 299 (293,774)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 33 (1,192,660)

What do you think of these tops from Japan? You can leave it below in the comments.

