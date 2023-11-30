Still can’t find a smartphone after Black Friday? If you haven’t gotten to the offers on time or the ones you’ve seen haven’t suited you, the AliExpress best sellers may be what you need. There you still have top models with great prices and we have put together some of the best so that you have them on hand without wasting too much time searching.

iPhone 15





This year, Apple’s “entry-level” model, the iPhone 15 It has not disappointed like in previous seasons, and if you are one of those who has had your eye on them, you will be happy to know that on AliExpress you can find the one from 128 GB for 827.99 euros instead of the official 959 euros. Your savings will be 131 euros. It is sold by Super Tech Store, a store with 93.1% positive ratings, with free shipping and from Spain, with delivery in a couple of weeks.

As we say, the iPhone 15 is this year’s entry model, and it offers us a 6.1-inch OLED screen, debuts the Dynamic Island in the lower range, and has an Apple A16 Bionic processor, the same one that the models had. Pro Max last year, along with 6 GB of RAM. Its rear camera is double, with 48+12 Mp, and a front camera with 12 Mp, in charge of Face ID.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





The best phone Samsung To date, while waiting for the 2024 models, it has been at very good prices this Black Friday, although you will no longer find it for those 999 euros. On AliExpress, however, you have the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can find it even cheaper, for 901.70 euros, with more than 500 euros discount about the 1,409 officers. It is also sold by Super Tech Store, with delivery in less than a couple of weeks.

Surely you already know it, but just in case, we will tell you that this smartphone offers us a 6.8 inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution at 120 Hz and has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The model on offer is 256 GB storage with 8 GB of RAM. Its battery is 5,000 mAh and it has 45 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging while its main camera has a 200 MP sensor.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB

Google Pixel 7





It has been one of the best sellers this Black Friday campaign and is still willing to continue selling like hotcakes; especially with prices like the one that Eleczone offers us in its AliExpress store for the Pixel 7. This store with 94.2% positive ratings, ships for free in about 10 days, and offers us a price of 455.42 euros, practically the same price at which we currently find the lower model, Pixel 7a, and about 60 euros less than in other stores.

This terminal has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution at 90 Hz. Its rear camera is 50 Mp and the front camera is 10.8 Mp, and inside it houses a processor Tensor G2 from Google itself, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to having a 4,355 mAh battery.

OnePlus 10T





For those who are more than OnePlus, there are also options. At Eleczone, with free shipping in just 3 days, they give us the OnePlus 10T 5G for 394.55 euros. They are almost 70 euros less than in other stores, where we find it starting at 467 euros.

This mid-high range terminal has a screen 6.7 inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution at 120 Hz and has a processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 5G modem next to 8GB RAM y 128GB storage Its main camera is triple, with 50+8+2 Mp, while the front one is 16 Mp. In addition, it has a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+





Finally, for those who prefer a Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G can be an excellent purchase. The Xiaomi Youpin Store, with 96% positive ratings, offers it to us for 328.99 euros with free shipping in about 10 days. This model has an official price of 499.99 euros, although we can find it around 370 euros, so this purchase option is possibly one of the cheapest you will find.

With this model you will have a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate beneath which hides a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor with a 5G modem. This model is sold in a single version, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. As for the battery, it has a 5,000 mAh capacity with 120 W fast charging and in the photographic aspect, we have a triple rear camera with a 200 MP main sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+

