The first real prototypes of the future super fighter plane are already taking to the skies. It was in 2014 when the United States Air Force began working on the NGAD program, acronym for ‘Next Generation Air Dominance’. The successor to the F-22 Raptor. The sixth generation fighter that is destined to become the most advanced aircraft in the world.

A top secret project

It is the first time that a high-level representative of the Air Force (USAF) speaks openly about the status of this top-secret Pentagon project. Its existence was known, since three years ago the then Undersecretary of Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics of the Air Force, Dr. Will Roper, announced that the United States was working on a sixth-generation fighter prototype for this NGAD program. Now we know the first details.

Instead of producing a single fighter, the NGAD program intends to produce a “family of systems.” As Kendall explains, the program had an initial budget of $1 billion, divided equally between the Air Force, the Navy and DARPA.

The future of military aviation does not depend on a single fighter

This week SecAF confirmed that some prototypes have been “produced that successfully demonstrated the technologies we need.” This phrase states several things. On the one hand, some prototypes have already been tested. After that there are several going on. And finally that they have been a success, which means that they have already flown.

He “family of systems” approach It implies that the project will be composed of several systems, among which autonomous drones with artificial intelligence, tactical missiles such as the AIM-260 JATM and external sensors are expected, all controlled by a central combat aircraft commanded by a human pilot.

“The initial study lasted about a year and came up with a recommendation for a family of systems. Not just a fighter, so to speak, but a fighter coupled with external sensors. Possibly also unmanned and with new munitions,” explains Kendall. An approach that differentiates this future X fighter aircraft from the current F-35.





US Air Force Research Lab

The program, which began during the Obama Administration, has already produced several successful prototypes, SecAF has confirmed. AND the idea of ​​several prototypes is highlighted, in plural. The official number of NGAD prototypes that have been created is unknown. According to Defense & Aerospace Report, at least three X aircraft systems have been built in recent years.

Who will run the NGAD and how much will it cost?

And here is the million dollar question. What companies have been in charge of making these prototypes? There is no type of confirmation, but Lockheed Martin, Boeing or Northrop Grumman are the leading candidates. Each of these companies has been showing their prototypes over the years, mainly in conceptual images.

In August 2022, the United States awarded a contract worth $4.9 billion to five companies: General Electric, Raytheon Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to develop “prototypes of an adaptive engine for new fighters.” generation”. Each of these manufacturers has about 975 million dollars to design and test these new systems. A job that must be completed before 2032.





Collins Aerospace

In 2024, the new fiscal year’s ‘Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA)’ Defense bill is scheduled to be approved. An additional 5.8 billion is expected to be approved, which should finance the autonomous vehicle project that will accompany the chosen NGAD prototype. The production phase would arrive in 2028. The CCA and NGAD projects are not the same, although they will be developed “in parallel”, as Kendall explains. The Air Force plans to produce about 200 NGAD fighters, to which about 1,000 autonomous CCA support should be added.

The cost of each NGAD and each CCA is not published, although there are some estimates. The cost of each NGAD fighter is expected to have a similar cost to the F-22: about 300 million dollars for each plane. In the case of the CCA, its cost should be between “a third and a quarter of the cost of an F-35”, which is now around $82 million.

This means that the cost of autonomous CCAs would be just under $30 million. A price small enough to produce them in large quantities but large enough to not be disposable. “Systems where you can accept losses of a portion of them and not have a big operational impact,” explains Kendall.

The big difference of the new NGAD super fighter will therefore not be its price or the features of the main aircraft, but rather its ability to synchronize with other autonomous vehicles using artificial intelligence, being able to act as shields to absorb missiles, carry out attacks from various angles in a synchronized manner or simply extend the range of the sensors. A project that the United States has been working on secretly for years and whose first details are already beginning to be publicly confirmed.

Imagen | Boeing

In Xataka | Grumman X-29, the surprising fighter jet that dared to fly with inverted arrow wings