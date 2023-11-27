loading…

Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades confirmed its top commander and four other senior leaders were killed in the fight against the Israeli military in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades on Sunday confirmed that the northern brigade commander and four other senior leaders had been killed in the fight against the military Israel.

The top al-Qassam commander who died was Ahmed al-Ghandour.

The al-Qassam Brigades, in a statement, said al-Ghandour was a member of its military council. Hamas’ military wing also confirmed three other senior leaders were killed, including Ayman Siyyam, head of its rocket division.

The West Bank branch of the al-Qassam Brigades also acknowledged the deaths of their leaders, but did not provide details of their identities.

“We promise Allah that we will continue their journey and that their blood will be a light for the mujahideen and a fire for the invaders,” read the al-Qassam Brigades statement, without saying when they were killed, as reported by AFP, Monday (27/11/2023 ).

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed that its troops had killed five senior commanders of the al-Qassam Brigades.

They identified al-Ghandour as “a leading figure in the planning and execution of the October 7 massacre” when Hamas militants invaded Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping around 240 others.

Since then, Israel has launched a massive military campaign that Gaza’s Hamas rulers say has killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians.

The Israeli military said al-Ghandour commanded one of five regional brigades of Hamas’ military wing in the Gaza Strip.

“He is responsible for directing all Hamas activities in northern Gaza, and has initiated shelling, bombing and rocket launches as well as attacks in the West Bank,” the Israeli military said.