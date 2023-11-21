The BBC has today announced that production of Top Gear TV will not continue for the ‘foreseeable future’. Filming of the 34th season of Top Gear was suspended following presenter Freddie Flintoff’s accident at Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022. The BBC has now decided to pause the show until further notice.

“We have agreed with BBC Content that, in the exceptional circumstances, we will cease production of the Top Gear UK show for the foreseeable future,” the BBC said in a statement. ‘We will continue to support the programme’s core production team and will rely on their expertise across a wider production capacity until the UK show can restart.’

BBC Studios confirmed it has completed its independent health and safety investigation into Top Gear. Although the production complied with BBC policy there were ‘key lessons’ that would apply to any future production of the show.

“The Top Gear brand remains incredibly popular in the UK and worldwide,” the BBC said. “All of our other Top Gear businesses remain unaffected by this disruption, including international formats, content sales, digital, magazines and licensing,” the BBC added.