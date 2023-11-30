Kimetsu no Yaiba has featured great characters throughout its episodes, here are some of the most notable female personalities.

Nezuko is one of the main protagonists of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Join the conversation

If you are an anime lover, you will know what Kimetsu no Yaiba is about. In fact, in terms of comics, this story has become one of the best-selling manga in history. Thus demonstrating the importance and popularity that this saga has achieved throughout the world. The story of Tanjiro Kamado has managed to captivate millions of people, both with its anime and manga sections.

Of course, throughout its entire broadcast it has shown great characters and after having given you the nine best characters from Kimetsu no Yaiba, today we bring you another top, but this time based solely on female characters. Many of these girls and women They have achieved great feats in the series and they have a more than important role, that is why they also deserve a section for them, so keep their names, because they will surely end up surprising you.

Of course, you may encounter some spoilers, so if you are not aware of the series, we recommend this news so you know how to watch Kimetsu no Yaiba in order. In the meantime, you better stop reading here.

Ruka Rengoku

Ruka is the mother of the Pillar of Fire, Kyojuro Rengoku. Her age and birthday are unknown, although she does offer support to the Demon Hunters. Ruka was the most important person for her son and she is really grateful, intelligent and of course, also kind. All His moral code and values ​​were passed on to his son.which he used to continue fighting in the fierce fight he had with Akaza, one of the Moons, which is why it plays an important role in his son’s attitude.

The mountains

Maybe many people don’t remember Makomo, but this character deserves to be in the top of the best in Kimetsu no Yaiba. Makomo appears in the first bars of the story, she is a spirit of a girl who trained with Urokodaki, she also had a partner, Sabito, both were really important for the protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado.

During training in the mountains, Tanjiro is able to master the breathing technique thanks to these two people, so Makomo, although he has a relatively brief appearance, He is still a really important character. for the plot.

Makio, Suma y Hinatsuru

These three fighters are really important in one of the plots of Kimetsu no Yaiba, more specifically in the red light district arc. All three are wives of the Pillar of Sound, Tengen Uzui, and as expected, they all have some truly devastating fighting skills for his rivals. If you want to know a little more about the three, let’s see what each one has done in this spectacular arc of the anime.

Makio:

There is not much more information about this character beyond the obvious, like the other two, Makio is a high-level ninja who helps her companions in the battle of the red light district. In fact, Thanks to her, Tanjiro was able to find the victims of the demon. and get them out of their confinement. Furthermore, he was also able to realize that the Obi was an extension of Daki, so it was really useful in the fight.

Addition:

Not much is known about this character, except that of the three in this section, she is the youngest. What is clear is that she is a great kunoichi fighter and she has truly spectacular skills. In fact, it is she who defends and Help the people who were prisoners of the Obi escape released by Daki.

Hinatsuru:

She was the first to infiltrate the red light district and rise until she became Oiran. She soon realized that the Oiran of another house was a demon, however, she could not attack her. From there, Hinatsuru takes poison to escape from her, although finally and thanks to an antidote that Uzui gives her, she is completely cured. This character is essential so that in the battle that happens there, Tanjiro can land a few attacks on his enemy.

in

Daki is the sixth Crescent Moon and the Oiran that we told you about just above. On this occasion and thanks to her role as Oiran, she went unnoticed for many years feeding on other women and people who frequented her house. When it was time to jump into action, Daki shows herself to be a stealthy and relentless fighter.it is even known that he ended the lives of seven Hashiras, that is, the pillars.

Aoi Kanzaki

In her first appearance, Aoi is shown as the trainer of Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke. This character is really strict and is under the care of Shinobu Kocho. Although at first she proves to be really tough and pushes the protagonists to the limit during her training, later you end up discovering that she is a really sensitive character. In addition to knowing how to fight and even though she does not dedicate herself to hunting demons because she says she has no talent, Aoi also knows medicine techniquesIn this way, he helps the wounded who arrive at the Mariposa mansion.

Kanae Kocho, Shinobu Kocho and Kanao Tsuyuri

The Kocho sisters have a sad story, consistent with what you can see in Kimetsu no Yaiba. Although there are three of them, one of them was adopted shortly after They found her tied like a dog. Given this, both Kanae and Shinobu had to act and immediately adopted her as another member of her family. Like Tengen Uzui’s wives, below we will tell you a little more about each of them.

Kanae Kocho:

She was the oldest of the three and was part of Pilares’ team. More concretely, Kanae was the Pillar of Flowers. This fighter was a great person as well as relaxed and she cared a lot about other people, something she passed on to her biological sister. Kanae’s death deeply affected Shinobu and Kanao.

After losing her, Shinobu began to become a person who accumulated much more internal anger, while on the other hand Kanao became more closed to people due to pain. After that, they both felt the unwavering need to put an end to the demons.

Shinobu Kocho:

Kanae’s little sister also managed to become Pilar, in fact, It is the Pillar of Insects. Something that makes her maintain, in a certain way, the connection with his sister, who was the Hashira of the Flowers. Shinobu’s personality becomes somewhat different after Kanae’s death, causing her to carry a great deal of anger within her, however, she does not show this to the rest of the world, as she wants to honor her sister and behaves more quiet and calm.

Kanao Tsuyuri:

Kanao is Shinobu’s apprentice, her adoptive sister. Her personality is completely different from that of her sisters, since She is someone very quiet and indecisive. In fact, to make decisions he always uses a currency. For now there is not much more information about this character, but perhaps in the next seasons of the anime they can show something more about the two sisters.

Tamayo

Tamayo appears to be a gentle and very intelligent woman. We are talking about the first demon that supports humans and that he has no interest in killing them. In fact, this character has always been very interested in the transformation from human to demon, so when he meets Tanjiro and Nezuko, he does not hesitate to help them in their goal of reversing the situation. In addition to this, he also has knowledge in medicine and hates fighting, in fact, he feeds on human blood that is donated voluntarily, he does not attack people.

Tamayo is possibly one of the characters who has the most knowledge regarding the medicinal sectionif not the most.

Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri is also part of the Pillars, the elite team dedicated to exterminating all the demons that want to make humanity disappear. In this case you are faced with the Pillar of Love. His personality is really active and he is always complimenting the rest of his teammates. In fact, most of the comments he makes are to praise someone on his team, something that shows the great love he has for people. . Also, don’t let his appearance fool you, Mitsuri has devastating force.

Where Kamado

Kie is the mother of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of the Kamado family’s siblings. Unfortunately, Kie is murdered by Muzan Kibutsuji and from there, the family’s hell begins to save Nezuko and kill all the demons that cross her path. Kie’s husband passed away due to illness, so She was left in charge of six children.From what little is known, it is known that she was a very kind and sensitive woman with other people.

Nezuko Kamado

As was obvious, one of the most important characters could not be missing, Nezuko Kamado. This character was transformed into a demon at the beginning of the series, when the demon Muzan Kibutsuji attacks the Kamado family inside her own house. While she was human, Nezuko was shown to be a really kind character, as was Tanjiro, even going so far as to put their own needs in the background as long as the rest of the people were okay.

After his transformation into a demon, the main concern was that he would harm other humans, which is why thanks to a hypnotic technique from Urokodaki, Tanjiro’s first teacher, he now Nezuko is incapable of harming other people., although they put blood within his reach, as was seen in an episode of Kimetsu no Yaiba. On the other hand, she is a great fighter, since she does not hesitate to join the battle if her brother or her allies are in danger.

As a demon, Nezuko is capable of altering her size and transforming whenever she wants, logically, she has a superhuman strength and has truly impressive abilities who are capable of defeating the most dangerous demons. Or even enhancing the attacks of his brother Tanjiro, as has also been seen on some occasions.

Join the conversation