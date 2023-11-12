Disneyland Paris It is the most visited theme park in Europe. Even parks as popular as Europa Park in Germany, Efteling in the Netherlands and our PortAventura, which have around five million visitors, cannot even come close to the nine million that the Disney resort attracts.

Even with relatively little investment received from the mouse office, perhaps consequences of the park’s first years, when was on the verge of bankruptcyDisney is still Disney, and millions of people pass through the doors of the Disney resort. Marne Valley.

Opened in 1992, Disneyland Paris has a very mixed status among Disney fans. On the one hand, its main park is considered one of the prettiest and most charming in all of Disneybut it is sad that it has barely changed in 30 years with hardly any new attractions.

On the other, to the secondary park Walt Disney Studios Park The opposite is true: it has changed radically in its 20 years and is in constant transformation… due to having opened with a weak offer and, even today, very irregular and disjointed.

Despite everything, the resort delights millions of visitors and makes them feel like children again at classic attractions such as Piratas del Caribe, It’s a Small World, Peter Pan, Star Tours o Tower of Terror…

…but also in attractions and shows that They can ONLY be found at Disneyland Paris. and this is ours top 10 attractions and experiences that you will only find at Disneyland Paris:

10. Crush Coaster

The first phase of expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park began in 2007, with the opening of Crush Coaster, a roller coaster exclusive to this park. This is a family-friendly but fairly intense roller coaster, based on Finding Nemo, in which visitors ride spinning cars shaped like a turtle shell.

The experience consists of a slow dark ride portion passing through several scenes from the Pixar film, including the large coral reef and the sunken shark submarine, and ends on a high-speed roller coaster in the dark, simulating marine currents.

It is an attraction that is not found in any other Disney park, and it is usually the attraction that has Longest wait times in the entire resortdue to its popularity, but also its low capacity: only four people fit on each train.

9. The best Tomorrowland called Discoveryland

Walt Disney was a visionary and in his park he wanted to dedicate an area to futurism, to a utopian vision of the future (starting from the 1950s, of course). This created what many call “the Tomorrowland problem”: the area becomes outdated over the years, and needs to be aesthetically renovated.

That problem doesn’t occur at Disneyland Paris’s Tomorrowland, which is called Discoveryland and has a retro-futuristic aesthetic inspired by European visionaries like Julio Verne as the protagonist for the spectacular Space Mountain, which in its beginnings was inspired by From the Earth to the Moon, but also HG Wells or Leonardo da Vinci.

The result is an area that has served as a model for renovations in the American Tomorrowland, and that in addition to the space roller coaster includes attractions such as the Orbitronwhich is still a Dumbo-style rotating attraction, but looks like a work of art, or The Mysteries of the Nautilusa passage under the lake where you can see Captain Nemo’s cabin and witness the attack of a giant squid.

8. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril

Another roller coaster that is exclusive to Disneyland Paris and it has a curious anecdote: opened in 1993, a year after the park, it was the first Disney roller coaster to put you upside down.

Disneyland Paris visitors demanded more exciting attractions, so this attraction was built by Intamin in just one year.

Due to the park’s financial problems, the much more ambitious Indiana Jones attraction planned (a dark ride full of immersive scenes, like the one in California) was canceled, so they created a roller coaster with a loop, with very small dimensions: only 18 meters high…which, ironically, makes it more intense.

7. Mickey and the Magician

Walt Disney Studios Park It is also the park of shows. One of the best things you can do at this park is see the shows, and Mickey and the Magician, released in 2016, is only shown in Paris (although there are similar shows at other resorts, there are many differences).

In this 20-minute musical, Mickey Mouse is a magician’s apprentice who learns the tricks of other Disney characters: the Genie from Aladdin, Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, Rafiki from The Lion King and Elsa from Frozen appear, singing live the songs most loved by the public from their films.

6. Big Thunder Mountain

Big Thunder Mountain It is present in three other Disney parks. It’s a classic, family-friendly roller coaster, but in Paris it’s special for one big reason: the entire attraction is In an island.

This mine train runs through the rock formations of a mountain completely surrounded by water. To get there, the trains travel a tunnel in complete darkness…which adds several doses of extra excitement to the roller coaster: being underground, it seems to go much faster.

It is an exciting roller coaster, beautiful from the outside and from the inside, a classic of all the Disney parks that in Paris has, without a doubt, its biggest and best version… just as Paris also has the best (and darkest) version of The Haunted Mansion, Phantom Manor, whose history is connected with Big Thunder Mountain. But that’s something only the most observant will notice!

5. Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure

In Walt Disney Studios Parknext to the theater where Mickey and the Magician is performed, is the park’s most recent novelty at the moment: a musical show open in the summer of 2023 in which the best themes from Pixar films are performed.

Up, Biscando a Nemo, Monstruos SA and Coco, with all their characters in the form of costumes or puppets. Together is a totally unique show at the Disney parks that rounds out your day at Disney’s secondary park.

4. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

Walt Disney Studios Park received the second version of the Avengers Campuswith two attractions: Spider-Man Web Slingers (which is a clone of the one in California) and Avengers Flight Force, which, more or less, is an original attraction.

The roller coaster, with its intact course (and its shocking launch at 91 km/h) has existed since 2002, but before that it was Rock ‘n Roller Coasterwith music by Aerosmith.

The rethematization to Flight Force changed the entire building and the story: we are at the Avengers base, we see a spectacular animatronic of Iron Manand we fight alongside Iron Man and Captain Marvel (her own Brie Larson recorded scenes for the attraction) on a tour through space, between light effects (Space Mountain style) and with the soundtrack of the movie Captain Marvel.

3. The best castle in the Disney parks

All classic Disney parks have a castle based on Disney princesses at their center. Currently there are six (California, Orlando, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai), and the one in Paris may not be the most modern or the largest (it’s the one in Shanghai)… but none of them are as beautiful as the one Sleeping Beauty Castle from Paris.

It is not empirical, tastes are subjective. But almost: Disney fans often make rankings and surveys of which is the best Disney castle, and Paris almost always wins by an overwhelming majority.

As the castles of Europe are what inspired Walt Disney himself in his first park in the United States, Disney creatives had to innovate to create a structure that would surprise the European public.

Con 50 meters highis impressive on the outside and also on the inside, where you can explore the exhibition of beautiful tapestries and stained glass windows of Sleeping Beauty… and the Dragon’s den in his basement.

2. Avengers: Power the Night

We can’t say this often, but there is something in which Disneyland Paris has been an undisputed pioneer: the night drone shows.

North American parks have used drones on specific occasions, such as galas, but as of 2022 Disneyland Paris is the first (and still only) Disney park to use drones in its daily night shows (depending on the season).

The reason is that Disneyland Paris has created these shows together with will drowna French drone show company, which has also taken them to French parks Futuroscope and Puy du Fou.

Drones are currently used in Avengers: Power the Nightthe nighttime show at Walt Disney Studios Park with music from Marvel movies mixed with pyrotechnics and projections on the Hollywood Tower of Terror (in our opinion, a much better show than the pyrotechnics they do in the neighboring castle park).

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ continues to release new features, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Other data

Honorable mention: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Include the attraction of Ratatouille It would have been cheating, since it is no longer exclusive to Disneyland Paris, but it was for a long time. Based on the 2007 Pixar film set in Paris, it was obvious that it was the star film that deserved to have an attraction in the French resort (despite Disney’s void of The Hunchback of Notre Dame lately…).

It opened in 2014 in the park Walt Disney Studios Park, and it alone (along with the “mini-land” in which it is located) significantly raised the quality and offering of the park. When it opened it was one of the largest expansions of the Paris resort, and in 2021 it opened its “clone” in Epcotat Walt Disney World in Florida.

It may not be the most innovative dark ride that Disney has made, but it is a very fun attraction from the moment you enter the queuing area and listen to the music from the movie until you board vehicles that tour the restaurant’s kitchen, mixing figures with screens in 3D and makes us see the world with the eyes of a rat.

1. (Hyper)Space Mountain

We have seen that Disneyland Paris has several of the classic attractions from Disney, with some changes, which generally favor the Paris version, being more modern or having more space.

Space MountainOn the other hand, it cannot be said that it is better than that of other parks: it is just that it is a very different attraction. The versions of California, Orlando and Tokyo are roller coasters covered by space, but the one in Paris is very different: it is much more exciting, long, fast and with three investments.

The classic Space Mountains are white pyramids (inspired by the top of Mount Fuji). The one in Paris, on the other hand, is decorated in a steampunk style and inspired by the book of Julio Verne “From the Earth to the Moon”, with its space cannon that “launches” the trains into space.

This attraction is currently called Hyperspace Mountainwith a retention of Star Wars…considered by many to be inferior to the original story, De la Terre a la Lune.

We are hopeful that new modern Star Wars attractions will come to the parks in the future. Disneyland Paris and Space Mountain recovers the five years it had before, one of the Best attractions ever built by Disney in every sense.