From Naruto to Goku, we bring you the 10 most important anime characters

In a universe where Japanese animation has become a global phenomenon, a select group of characters emerges who transcend cultural boundaries and become timeless icons. These heroes, each with a unique story, have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans of all ages.

Goku: The eternal protector of the Earth

The story begins with Goku, a character synonymous with bravery and pure heart. This Dragon Ball (1986) hero, who grew from his childhood as a mischievous boy to become Earth’s greatest defender, has saved the world countless times from magical and extraterrestrial threats. His ability to transform enemies into friends, like his relationship with Vegeta, highlights his charisma and innocence. His legacy endures, being the most famous and adored in the world of anime.

Usagi Tsukino: The Reluctant Lunar Heroine

Usagi Tsukino, the star of Sailor Moon (1992), represents the everyday life and dreams of many people. Despite being a reluctant hero, she takes on her destiny as Sailor Moon, protector of the Earth. Her authentic personality and strong bond with the other Sailor Scouts prove her worth in critical moments.

Ash & Pikachu: The inseparable duo

Ash Ketchum, the face of Pokémon (1997) for 25 years, along with his faithful companion Pikachu, symbolize determination and courage. Ash, on a mission to become the greatest Pokémon master, faces colossal threats and challenges even the god of Pokémon, proving that bravery and justice always prevail.

Naruto Uzumaki: From Outcast to Hero

Naruto Uzumaki, from Naruto (2002), is the essence of perseverance. Despite his lonely childhood and initial rejection, his charisma and determination led him to become Hokage, the strongest ninja. His evolution from a beginner to a respected leader inspires millions.

Monkey D. Luffy: The tireless dreamer

In One Piece (1999), Monkey D. Luffy not only aspires to be the Pirate King, but also symbolizes freedom and adventure. His loyalty, humor, and dream of exploring the ends of the world resonate with viewers, making Luffy an unforgettable character.

Eren Yeager: The definitive antihero

Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan (2013) started out as a not-very-strong character, but his transformation into a powerful anti-hero with titan-shifting abilities made him one of the most complex and popular characters.

Saitama: The Comically Powerful Hero

Saitama, from One-Punch Man (2015), combines extraordinary strength with a relatable and light-hearted character. His fight against monotony and his morality make him stand out, making him a unique hero in the world of anime.

Ichigo Kurosaki: The Protector with a Heart

Bleach (2004) introduces us to Ichigo Kurosaki, a sweet and loving protagonist. His unique appearance and caring personality keep him a favorite, even decades after his initial appearance.

Sakura Kinomoto: The magic of everyday life

Cardcaptor Sakura (1998) gives us Sakura Kinomoto, an iconic magical girl whose bravery and sisterly relationship offer a fresh and relatable perspective on the world of anime.

Light Yagami: The anti-hero who challenges moralities

Finally, Death Note (2006) introduces us to Light Yagami, a genius whose internal struggle between good and evil makes him a fascinating and controversial character. His intelligence and moral ambiguity continue to attract fans, years after the series’ conclusion.

These characters are not just animated figures; They are emblems of courage, friendship and perseverance. They have transcended the screen to become part of our lives, proving that anime is much more than just entertainment. His influence extends beyond his series, inspiring generations and leaving a legacy that lasts over time.