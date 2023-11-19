Second weekend without races on the Gran Becca. Three more years of contract with FIS

From our correspondent Claudio Lenzi

November 19 – Cervinia

In Cervinia nature wins again. The second and final women’s downhill scheduled for today will not even take place: this was decided by the track judges after a final inspection which ended at 11.30 and after hearing the opinion of the athletes, also represented by Sofia Goggia: too many gusts of wind, albeit down from yesterday, and too many risks to take on the jumps. So the double weekend of alpine skiing in Val d’Aosta ends with a stalemate, either due to the snowfall (men’s descents) or due to the wind this weekend. A 4-0 for the weather which follows last year’s, even if the problem then was the lack of snow.

Future

—

The organizers, once again, speak of bad luck. Or luck, what it would take to complete an event at 3720 meters (the men’s start on Swiss soil) and therefore extreme, not only for the physical effort required of the male and female athletes. To the point that during the entire week we managed to ski safely only once, on Thursday. The support of the FIS, the international federation, is based on the contract which includes the Zermatt-Cervinia stage in the World Cup calendar for another three seasons. “Always in November, because the organizers are not interested in the March-April period, when the season is at its peak. On the other hand, it would not be possible to work on the track as we do in the summer, nor to bring structures up to standard for 1.5 million euros” recalled race director Peter Gerdol yesterday.

November 19, 2023 (modified November 19, 2023 | 11:53)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED