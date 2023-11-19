The new Ultimate Universe shows the best version of Iron Man in Marvel Comics.

Tony Stark has been one of the main leaders of the Avengers

Tony Stark has been one of the cornerstones in the most recent history of Marvel. Since he became Iron Man, the armored hero of The House of Ideas has saved the world countless times. Although he has often been the cause of a large part of these disasters, Iron Man has always solved them as quickly as possible and in an efficient way. To Caesar what is Caesar’s. Now, a renewed Ultimate Universe makes its way through continuity by leaps and bounds and has introduced a new Iron ManTony’s father Howard, who has proven capable of making up for the mistakes of most of Tony’s legacy. Iron Man.

The comic Ultimate Invasion #4which has been written by Jonathan Hickman, shows how the version of Iron Man played by Howard Stark, she has sacrificed absolutely everything in her life to bring down the Creator. Trapping the evil version of Reed Richards inside what appears to be a city with the concept of altered time, this new Iron Man he finally gives the world a chance to grow out of his control at great personal cost.

As if that weren’t enough, his actions ended up inspiring his son Tony Stark to assume the role of Iron Lad, giving the young Stark the opportunity to assume the identity he was born to be and prove that he could be as good as his father became. Although Iron Man’s legacy is no stranger to truly heroic acts, there is one action that could be the best fans have ever seen. Iron Man in a while. Iron Man has proven himself to be one of the best heroes on countless occasions. He already demonstrated it to his counterpart UCM when He gave his life in the final minutes of Endgame.

But like all great characters, Tony Stark is still vulnerable to human flaws. It has always been shown Tony Stark fighting for what he thinks is right, even though he may not do it in the best way. And, despite Iron Man’s long association with the Avengersthis type of mentality may not be the best to be in such a grouping, at the same time it makes many of its ideas the source of problems.

Tony’s controversial actions during the Civil Waras well as the formation of the clandestine group known as the Illuminati, have had a huge impact on his unique nature as a hero who is perceived as a bit narcissistic. This version of Howard Stark’s Iron Man isn’t completely perfect, but the moment he realizes the disaster The Maker could have caused, he dedicates his time to taking him down. This is a more selfless motivation. that the one that Iron Man original has had in a long time.

Iron Man It is usually always in the right place, but Your ego can sometimes get in your way.. Tony Stark may have created the legacy of Iron Man as we know it, but he is not the only one who can claim it. And compared to his son’s controversial actions, it seems that Howard Stark is truly the Ultimate version of Iron Man in Marvel.

