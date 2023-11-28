Laughter is guaranteed on tonight’s program because Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla and Pablo Chiapella visit us. These beloved members of the Platinum club return to present their Christmas-themed film, a comedy where Santa Claus has certain problems to be able to attend his Christmas Eve date with all the children in the world.

The relationship between the actors and El Hormiguero is very assiduous. The treatment of these guests with Pablo Motos is such that Segura has the recognition of Infinity guest. He is the second celebrity with the most participations in the history of the program, a total of 28.

The visits of these three screen greats always leave moments for the history of the program. On the film director’s last visit, there was a comical conversation about his preferences in using wigs in his films that sparked laughter from the audience. “I’m bald, I know, but… why do I have to be bald too if I’m making a movie?”

Laughter, entertainment and fun on tonight’s El Hormiguero program. You can not lose this!