The feud between Asiye and Yasmin is no longer a secret. The young woman cannot stand that she gets along so well with Ömer and that she is getting dangerously close to her boyfriend.

In the next chapter we will see Asiye very sad about this situation since she does not like being angry and so distant with two of the most important people in her life.

After much thought, young Eren will go to apologize to Doruk, but he will discover something that will make things much worse. What will it be? In addition, he will also discover another secret related to Mrs. Sevgi that he would never have imagined and that could change the Erens’ lives completely.

On the other hand, Tolga will ask Akif for help to prevent Zehra from being forced to marry a man she doesn’t love just for money.

Furthermore, Ayla and Gönül carry out an evil plan to destroy Sengül and leave the Erens’ aunt in ruins. Will they achieve their goal? Don’t miss a new episode of Brothers to find out!