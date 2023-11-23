We end the week with the singer Nicki Nicole, who visits us to present her new song, Enamórate. A groundbreaking collaboration with the Spanish artist Bad Gyal that was released in Spain on November 14 and in a few days has surpassed 1,800,000 views on YouTube.

The singer will also tell us about her concert tour in Spain scheduled for 2024. Nicki is a renowned Argentine singer, she won a Gold Record and a Triple Platinum in 2021. She is especially fond of Spain after her tour of country that same year.

It is the third time that we have enjoyed the presence of the artist in El Hormiguero. We have had very fun times with her. One of the great moments that was experienced during her last visit was when Trancas y Barrancas, Nicki Nicole and Pablo Motos demonstrated her incredible skills doing freestyle.