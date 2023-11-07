El Hormiguero is a program where laughter is always guaranteed. This time, humor is even more guaranteed since the guests who will sit next to Pablo Motos will be Los Morancos.

Los Morancos are a Spanish comedy duo formed by brothers César and Jorge Cadaval. Known for their comedic parodies and satires, they have gained popularity on television and in the theater. His humor focuses on social and political issues, creating a unique and recognizable style in the entertainment field.

The Sevillians have been on the program on numerous occasions. In fact, such is their trust with the presenter and the viewers, that during one of their last visits they told what the moment was like when they had to dig up their parents.

This time, the brothers are in luck as they have a new show. It is Bis a bis and will arrive at the Teatro Coliseum in Barcelona on November 24.

Laughter, confessions and moments of all kinds are guaranteed tonight in a program that promises strong emotions. Turn on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m. so you don’t miss it!