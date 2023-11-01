The week in El Hormiguero continues in style with the arrival of María Becerra, one of the artists of the moment. The singer has become a bestseller with her incredible songs and she goes to the set once again to spend an unforgettable night with Pablo Motos.

María is an Argentine singer who began her career on the networks. She later made the jump to urban music where she quickly gained incredible success becoming, to this day, a prominent figure in the Latin music scene, highlighted by her unique style.

Let’s hope that during this visit the guest is calmer, because the last time she was on the set she admitted that she gets so nervous during interviews that she even stutters.

Tonight, laughter and rhythm are assured by the hand of María. You have an appointment on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m. We will wait for you!