Tonight at 10:45 p.m. don’t miss the second of Cristo y Rey on Antena 3. Ángel Cristo continues trying to convince Bárbara Rey to participate in the gala and thus save the circus. The tamer will do everything possible to get the actress to work with him.

Meanwhile, Bárbara begins to realize that she is the second course of all the men with whom she is in a relationship. In this chapter, Paquirri appears, one of the actress’s lovers, who in private promises her the whole world, but when push comes to shove he has a wife and two children: “My marriage is a disaster and you know that. ..”, the bullfighter tells him in this preview.

Barbara, convinced that her story with the King is much more than an adventure, will realize that he only wants one thing from her: “He loves you for what he wants you,” her friend tries to help her.

Juan Carlos doesn’t even remember his birthday, and Bárbara’s heart will break into a thousand pieces when she realizes that they will never be anything more. Fed up with this neglect, with always being the other, Barbara decides to settle scores with both of them and launch a challenge to the monarch.