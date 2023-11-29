It is an honor for the program to once again have the presence of Arturo Pérez Reverte and hear the news of his latest novel. A book of fiction, mystery and suspense. With a story that takes us to 1960, to a hotel in Utakos, near Corfu. There, nine individuals are trapped by an unexpected storm. The death of a tourist triggers a mystery.

Pablo Motos’ interviews with the famous writer always leave profound headlines that make our viewers reflect on the current problems of society. On his last visit to El Hormiguero, Reverte spoke of the political situation without mincing words, foreshadowing the realities of the current panorama: “Pedro Sánchez is immune to newspaper archives.” Relive the words that the writer dedicated to the President of the Government!

More about Pérez-Reverte’s new book

Arturo Pérez-Reverte wanted to make, through the novel, a tribute to an immortal literary character, Sherlock Holmes, written through a story to the purest Agatha Christie. A true delight for lovers of the genre.

The journalist and writer has accumulated numerous successes in his extensive career and, at 72 years old, continues to create stories to enchant his audience. In addition, he has been a full academician of the Royal Spanish Academy since 2003.