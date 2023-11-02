In order to seek new subscribers to Atresplayer Premium, Antena 3 is broadcasting the first two episodes of The Purple Network tonight, one of the platform’s most successful series whose season is still broadcast.

Little by little Atresplayer Premium is standing out more and more with its original productions, where we find very good quality content such as the recent serie The Purple Network, a continuation of the successful The Gypsy Bride that adapts the saga of novels by Carmen Mola.

And, as it has already done with other popular series, the platform opens viewers’ mouths with an exclusive free-to-air broadcast of the start of the season.

Of course, the channel chosen for this is Antena 3, where tonight at approximately 10:45 p.m. the broadcast of the first two episodes of The Purple Network begins.

What is it about The Purple Network, the continuation of The Gypsy Bride that is a success on Atresplayer Premium

Starring Nerea Barros, the plot of the series is set shortly after the events of The Gypsy Bride and starts with the Case Analysis Brigade (BAC) penalized by the outcome of the Macaya case and at this moment she is banished in a room far from the sight of anyone relevant.

Meanwhile, Inspector Elena Blanco has discovered that her son Lucas is alive, but belongs to the sinister Purple Networkwhich Vistas told him about before its dramatic outcome, and at this moment only Mariajo, his faithful confidant, knows the whole truth about the matter.

Thanks to the revelations provided by Vistas there is a thread that Elena Blanco and her people can pull, a network that is hidden in the depths of the internet: kidnapped children, minors without a future, trafficking in women…

After the issuance of The purple network at 10:45 p.m., Antena 3 reruns the first two episodes of The gypsy bride from 01:00 a.m., in case you’re left wanting more Spanish thrillers. Of course, if you want to continue with the new series you will have to subscribe to Atresplayer Premium or, if you are very patient, wait for the entire season to be broadcast free-to-air.