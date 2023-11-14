El Hormiguero promises to be a real party with the arrival of Andy and Lucas to the set. One of the most iconic musical duos in Spain will meet again with Pablo Motos to talk about his incredible career and to present their next tour.

Andrés Morales and Lucas González, which is what they are really called, are two artists who joined their paths in 2003. Now, twenty years after the release of their first album, it can be said that they are an icon of pop music in Spain.

It had been a long time since the program had the pleasure of receiving the two people from Cádiz. However, on one of their last visits there was a very special moment when they sang, exclusively, a preview of what was going to be their next single.

This time, Andy and Lucas promise to delight viewers with a new surprise, something unprecedented… What will it be? Don’t miss the show tonight at 9:45 p.m.!