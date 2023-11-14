The striker on the clash at the top and the Serie A attackers: “Inter are stronger on paper but Allegri is doing an excellent job. Lukaku? A great player, but in Turin and Milan they were right to focus on others”

“Lautaro Martinez is increasingly a leader and goalscorer. And Inter’s luck is that in Europe they still don’t consider him on par with other top players and haven’t taken him away with pharaonic offers… Juventus’ attackers have stopped scoring “There are four of them (Vlahovic, Chiesa, Kean, Milik) and all very strong: I think it’s the least of Max Allegri’s problems, their goals will come.” Word of Luca Toni, center forward of Italy, Lippi world champion and Golden Shoe winner in 2006.