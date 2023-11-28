Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) will hold a meeting with various parties to discuss the debate mechanism for presidential and vice presidential candidates tomorrow.

“The plan is that in the morning we will invite a number of people who we think understand and know about the mechanics of the presidential and vice presidential debates. There will be academics, government, journalists or media and also friends from NGOs or civil society,” said KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari in a press conference at the Indonesian KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

He explained that there were two things that would be discussed at the meeting, namely the theme of the debate and the method of implementation.

Next, said Hasyim, the meeting will continue with the teams from the presidential and vice presidential candidates to discuss the results of the previous meeting.

“In the afternoon we will invite the candidate pair team to discuss the debate method campaign to convey the progress of the morning’s discussion regarding the topics and methods we conveyed to the candidate pair team. And we will take agreements regarding the details or details of the topic used as debate material as well as the method, plan, “suggests which panelists are considered experts or qualified in this field,” said Hasyim.

In this way, Hasyim said that the presidential and vice presidential candidates could understand the mechanics of the debate. Then, the KPU will prepare questions based on the agreed topics.