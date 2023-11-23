Spain is on the verge of a general strike. An anomalous and controversial one. The call comes from Solidaridad, the Vox union, and focuses on an issue that a priori has little to do with the demand for salary improvements or any other labor issue. The target is set in the political sphere. To be more precise, in the amnesty law that has allowed Pedro Sánchez to bring the negotiations with Junts to a successful conclusion and achieve his investiture as president.

The big question that hangs over the call, however, is not its minimum services or those arranged between unions, but its legality.

“Facing inequality”. That is one of the slogans chosen by Solidarity for its call tomorrow, which in addition to a general strike foresees Other actions of protest: a demonstration in Madrid and concentrations in front of the provincial headquarters of the PSOE. The reason, the group emphasizes, is to fight against “inequality” and “betrayal.” Coinciding with his initiative, Revuelta has launched a student strike that the Vox union itself is spreading.

The call was registered on Monday, November 13, just before the investiture session of Pedro Sánchez, and was accompanied by an argument that clearly reflects its objective. In its manifesto of 24-N Solidaridad warns that “our country is at risk” and speaks of the alleged “inequality of workers” that will arise from the investiture pacts. His general secretary, Rodrigo Alonso, was even beyond in a talk with La Gaceta: “Sanchez’s agreements with the separatists represent a regression in labor rights.”





Summoned yes, but… Legal? Royal Decree-Law 17/1977 clarifies that a strike is illegal if it is started for “political reasons or any other purpose unrelated to the professional interest” of the workers and the Constitution contemplates in its article 28.2 the right to strike of the workers “to the defense of their interests”. However, Hay Derecho points out, there would be a 1981 Constitutional ruling that leaves some crucial keys on the table, especially for this case.

The first is that the right to strike corresponds to workers and unions “with implementation in the workplace” of the strike itself. Regarding its nature – Hay Derecho abounds – it is recognized that a strike may have the purpose of demanding improvements in economic or working conditions and achieving repercussions in other spheres. The legality of the strike would therefore be determined by the nature and implementation of the Solidarity union itself, no matter how small it may be; and it could be argued that it really seeks to defend the workers.

A political strike? Solidarity insists, and with capital letters, in which tomorrow’s strike is not a political strike, defends its “perfect legality”, even though it is not a majority union, and claims that it is protected by several rulings from Superior Courts and even the Supreme Court. In its manifesto, the group maintains that the investiture agreements will lead to “inequality” between workers and lists some specific repercussions, such as “fiscal plundering”, “increases in social contributions”, “freezing of salaries”, “increased unemployment” or ” disappearance of collective bargaining at the national level”.

Hay Derecho points out, however, that the same manifesto shows that the main reason for the strike seems to be another, political one: the “risk of breakup of the homeland”, which would question whether the labor approach is relevant. The question it leaves behind is therefore clear: “Does opposition to labor measures that no one has announced, when some of them are flatly false, constitute fraud of law aimed at saving the prohibition of Royal Decree-Law 17/1977?”

















An a posteriori debate. The debate is not exclusive to the days or hours before the strike. Pere Vidal, professor of labor law at the Oberta University, points this out in an interview with Newtral: given that strikes only have to be registered with the Ministry of Labor with a certain advance, without necessarily being subject to authorization, the control of their legality It is done “after the fact.”

“In the event that a lawsuit is filed requesting the declaration of an illegal strike, it would correspond to the National Court,” adds Vidal. In statements to the same medium, Jesús Cruz, professor of Labor Law at the University of Seville, goes further and points out that the courts are “reluctant” to declare a strike as contrary to the law for political reasons “even if there are clear indications.”

With minimal services. Just a few hours before 24N and amid accusations from Solidaridad, which has criticized CCOO and UGT for alleged “coercion”, the truth is that the institutions have already established the minimum services that must be provided. As reported by Efe, the Government has established “full availability” of all electrical energy generating equipment and the transportation facilities and equipment necessary in the control centers. Regarding hydrocarbon supply facilities, they are set at 20%, although the service must be guaranteed.

Other institutions, such as the regional governments of Castilla y León, Galicia or Madrid, have published texts on the matter. The Department of Personnel of Burgos (PP), for example, has prepared a decree that takes as a reference the minimum services set for the strikes of March 2019 and May 2022. A similar movement has been made by the City Council of Monzón, in Huesca and also governed by the PP, and in Oviedo advertisements have also been published about its effect at least in educational centers. The call coincides with a day of strike at Renfe.

The posture of the PP. The legality of the call is not the only interesting point of 24-N. The other focus is on the PP. Over the last few weeks, Núñez Feijóo’s party has also participated in the protests against the amnesty and the conservative leader even went so far as to say that “if it occurred to me to agree on what Sánchez is doing “There would be a great general strike in Spain,” but its formation has not supported Solidarity’s initiative. Nor have the conservative media, where the call has achieved a discreet impact.

El Confidencial Digital published a few days ago that Feijóo had started surveys regarding the possibility of calling a partial strike against the Government. In fact, he would have already maintained contacts with the UGT and CCOO unions and the employers’ association.

Images: Vox and Solidarity

In Xataka: Renfe Strike: how to know if your train is affected