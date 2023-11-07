The audience war means that two titans of national television are going to confront each other, in an exceptional way, this Wednesday.

It is not very frequent that the great Spanish series, those that we could consider to have the legendary label, come face to face with new episodes. But that’s what’s going to happen this week on La 1 on RTVE and Telecinco: Tell me how it happened y The one that is coming They are going to have a single open fight.

Chance has it that RTVE change the broadcast day of Tell Me How It Happened for this 23rd season, which marks the end of the iconic series after more than two decades.

The Alcantara family They abandoned the peaceful Thursday nights and instead broadcast their episodes on Wednesdays. Tomorrow is episode 4 of this final season to liven up the night in The 1 for die-hard followers of a series that has covered decades of our country’s history.

But in the territory of Mediaset Spain There are also news for the Knight brothers series. After broadcasting season 13 free-to-air over eight Mondays, Telecinco has carried out a unique maneuver ahead of the premiere of season 14.

Duel of the titans on open television

Although Prime Video has priority to release the episodes of the new season of La que se cerca, Mediaset has slightly advanced the broadcast of the first episode in Telecincosomething he already did in season 13, but after arriving on streaming.

The first episode of season 14 of La que se cerca lands on Telecinco this Wednesday, November 8, which makes it going to be a special night in which the residents of Collusion 49 face to face with the Alcántara in a television battle that will not be repeated in these terms.

Reruns of other seasons may clash, but when Tell Me How Happened ends the broadcast of its 23rd season, there will be no more new episodes that demand large audience peaks. As for The one that is coming, it will be months before the entire season 14 arrives on Telecinco.

The big question, of course, is who will come out on top in viewership figures: season 23 of Cuéntame how happened or season 14 of La que se cerca?