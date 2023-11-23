loading…

Pro-Palestinian demonstration calling for an end to the genocide in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

DOHA – Israel and Islamic groups Palestine , Hamas will start ceasefire for four days on Friday (23/11/2023) morning local time with the first group consisting of 13 Israeli female and child hostages being released that same day.

This was revealed by the Qatari authorities who were the mediators of the ceasefire agreement between the two conflicting parties.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the agreement would start at 07.00 am local time and involve a comprehensive ceasefire in northern and southern Gaza.

The deal is the first in a brutal war that has lasted nearly seven weeks.

Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said aid would start flowing to Gaza, the first hostages would be released at 4 p.m. and Palestinians were expected to be freed from Israeli prisons.

“We all hope that this ceasefire will provide an opportunity to start broader efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire,” added Ansari as reported by Reuters, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Qatar said the operations room in Doha would monitor the ceasefire and hostage release, as well as having direct lines of communication with Israel, Hamas’ political office in Doha and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“What’s important is that we maintain clear lines of communication with everyone through the operating room,” said Qatar’s Ansari.

“Qatar hopes to be able to negotiate a further agreement to release additional hostages from Gaza on the fourth day of the ceasefire,” he added.