The streaming platform has already confirmed that they are working on creating a Tomb Raider cinematic universe

Get ready to immerse yourself in an unprecedented television adventure! Amazon, known for its innovation in the world of streaming, now brings us a series that promises to be a milestone in the history of video game adaptations: the “Tomb Raider” TV series. This new foray into the “Tomb Raider” universe joins an exciting shared universe project with a newly announced movie, expanding the franchise experience for fans.

Amazon not only confirmed the “Tomb Raider” series, but also announced an ambitious expansion of the Lara Croft universe. The series, along with a “Tomb Raider” reboot movie, will coexist in the same narrative schedule. This double bet by Amazon underscores its commitment to creating a richer and more cohesive entertainment universe.

Story details

Although there is no concrete release date yet, rumors suggest that the series could debut in 2025. Although it was announced in early 2023, the lack of significant updates indicates that the project is still in the early stages of development. However, this wait only increases fans’ anticipation and expectations.

Until now, Amazon has kept casting details secret. Although it is certain that Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, who previously played Lara Croft, will not be in line to reprise the iconic rolespeculation about who might take on the famous archaeologist’s mantle is at an all-time high.

Although no concrete plot details have been revealed, viewers can expect a dose of fast-paced action. Lara Croft, known for her iconic dual pistols, is sure to face dangers beyond traditional tunnels. and traps from ancient tombs. In addition, with the involvement of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her work in “Fleabag”, it is expected that the series will also incorporate a touch of humor.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: A creative touch

In 2023, the participation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star and creator of “Fleabag”, in the project was announced.. His creative involvement has generated excitement, promising a reinterpretation of “Tomb Raider” that is both dangerous and exciting. This fresh and bold approach is exactly what is needed to revitalize the franchise.

Since its debut in 1996 on the Sega Saturn and Playstation, “Tomb Raider” has been a mainstay in the world of video games.. Lara Croft, the adventurous archaeologist, has become a cultural icon, exploring lost tombs and recovering ancient artifacts. This rich history serves as the backdrop for the new series, promising to take viewers to yet unexplored corners of the “Tomb Raider” universe.

Expanding Lara Croft’s Legacy

The incorporation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the “Tomb Raider” universe is not only exciting news, but also indicative of the creative direction Amazon is taking with this series. Waller-Bridge, known for her ability to mix humor with dramatic momentscould bring new depth to the character of Lara Croft, who has long been a symbol of strength and resilience in popular culture. This new interpretation promises a unique combination of action, adventure and humor, elements that have made “Tomb Raider” a name recognized around the world..

Furthermore, the idea of ​​a shared universe connecting the series to a new film raises exciting possibilities for the narrative. This strategy not only increases consistency between different iterations of the franchise, but also offers fans a richer and more diverse experience. By expanding the world of “Tomb Raider” beyond the previous video games and films, Amazon is setting a new standard for video game-to-screen adaptations.

With these creative and narrative newsAmazon’s “Tomb Raider” TV series is set to be a significant and exciting addition to the long history of this beloved character.