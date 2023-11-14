Magic: The Gathering is one of the most popular card games and something that stands out is that it usually carries out collaborations with video game franchises. The next one will be Tomb Raider and we already know how many how great the cards from the collaboration will be.

Wizards of the Coast, responsible for the card game, today unveiled the set that will make up the Secret Lair x Tomb Raider collaboration from Magic: The Gathering.

As expected, the cards reveal the explorer as she has appeared in several of her games, especially the most recent trilogy. In one pair it is possible to see her with her climbing ax and in another of her with her iconic bow.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

What does the Magic: The Gathering Tomb Raider set include?

In total there will be 6 collaboration cards and 1 Treasure Token, whose illustrations were done by artists Jonas De Ro, Bartek Fedyczak, Eliz Roxs and Greg Staples.

1x Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

1x Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin as “Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley”

1x Anger of the Gods as “Storms of Yamatai”

1x Bow of Nylea as “The Grim Whisper”

1x Shadowspear as “Totec’s Spear”

1x Academy Ruins as “Kitezh, Sunken City”

1x Treasure token

Cartas de Secret Lair x Tomb Raider

If you are interested in this set, you should know that it will be sold exclusively through the Wizards of the Coast online store, Secret Lair, and that its price will be $39.99 USD (without foil effect) or $49.99 USD (with foil effect) .

Also take into account that the collaboration will be available for a limited time and will begin on November 20 at 11:00 AM (Mexico City time).

In case you missed it: Magic: The Gathering had a collaboration with The Lord of the Rings and one card is worth multimillions.

What did you think of the Tomb Raider designs in Magic: The Gathering? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Tomb Raider by visiting this page.

Related video: Tomb Raider – 25th Anniversary Celebration

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News