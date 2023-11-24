Tomb Raider is a very popular franchise in the world of video games, but it also managed to make a name for itself in other media. After 2 adaptations that had a mixed reception, Amazon and MGM will try to hit the mark with a new series for Prime Video. Many details remain a mystery, but a new report indicates that a female screenwriter has joined the project.

At the beginning of this year, it was announced that Tomb Raider will have a TV adaptation by the commerce and entertainment giant. This new show will be run by Phoebe Waller-Bridgem, British actress and writer known for her participation in Fleabag. According to the report, she will be in charge of the scripts and will serve as executive producer alongside Ryan Andolina.

Megan McDonnell joins the Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video

Now, a recent article in Variety magazine indicates that Megan McDonnellwho participated in some of the most important projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in recent years, is working on the Prime Video series based on the video game franchise.

Megan McDonnell began her career in the entertainment industry on the Scriptnotes podcast John August y Craig Mazin, where he collaborated in the production. Right away, she landed her first role as a professional writer on the series WandaVision. Disney+. In addition to participating in the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diares, she was a co-writer of The Marvels, which is shaping up to be the biggest box office failure of the MCU.

In addition to the Prime Video series, Amazon and MGM are working on a new film. Both productions are expected to be part of a shared universe which aims to start a new reboot. At this time, the release date and identity of the actress who will play Lara Croft.

In parallel, Netflix will launch a new animated show titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, where Hayley Atwell She plays the most famous adventurer in the world of video games.

The context in which the Tomb Raider series will take place is unknown.

But tell us, what do you think of this new signing? Do you think this new adaptation will live up to the adaptations? Let us read you in the comments.

