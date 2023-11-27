Amazon is developing a Tomb Raider television series for its streaming platform. But what do we really know about this project?

It’s time to review everything you need to know about Tomb Raider on Amazon. The American company has confirmed a future television series starring Lara Croft. And the video game adaptation orchestrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will serve as showrunner, director and writer of the show, is increasingly exciting with each new update that comes to light.

To the saga of Tomb Raider video games, which released in 1996 for the Sega Saturn and Playstation, follows archaeologist Lara Croft as she uses her knowledge to discover lost artifacts and explore dangerous lost tombs around the world. The popular video game series has spawned numerous sequels. And Lara Croft herself has become a symbol of the video game industry. Therefore, it is worth knowing everything that is to come in this television series.

Is the Tomb Raider series confirmed on Amazon?

In addition to confirming that the Tomb Raider series is definitely underway, Amazon was even more ambitious in announcing a broader universe of the franchise. The series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge will not only bring Lara Croft back to the small screen, but the streaming platform is also producing a film that will exist in the same timeline as the television series.

What is the streaming release date?

Crystal Dynamics

No release date has been set for the Tomb Raider TV series on Amazon. And he probably won’t have it for a while. Despite having been announced at the beginning of 2023, the lack of news shows that the project is not very advanced. Although Megan McDonnell has joined the writing team, the project is still in the early stages of pre-production. And it probably won’t move on to the next phase for a few months.

Who is the protagonist of the series and what actors are in it?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Amazon has not revealed any information about the cast of the new Tomb Raider series. But more information is likely to be known once she has been cast in the role of Lara Croft. Although it cannot be definitively predicted who the cast members will be, it is safe to say that Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander will not be in the running to play the famous archaeologist. After all, they already gave life to the character in the movies. Therefore, it would be strange to see them here again.

What will be Lara Croft’s first adventure on television?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Although The plot of the Tomb Raider television series has not been revealed, Amazon subscribers can expect plenty of action. Lara Croft is known for carrying her two famous pistols and she is likely to face dangers far beyond the traps of a few dusty old tombs. In addition, with the participation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, a good dose of humor is also expected in the television series. That is the only thing we can guess about what is to come.

Is Amazon’s Tomb Raider related to the Netflix anime?

Netflix recently announced the anime Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The animated series will feature the voice performance of Hayley Atwell in the lead role. However, This anime project orchestrated by Legendary Television and Crystal Dynamics will have no connection to the Amazon live-action television series. As we say, it is a marginal project. Especially, because everything that is within Jeff Bezos’ streaming platform will have an intertextuality with a shared universe of Tomb Raider. A universe that, we insist, is already confirmed and announced.