Magic: The Gathering’s collaborations with other games do not stop coming. This time it is Lara Croft’s turn.

Everyone knows Lara Croft, from the Tomb Raider saga. Since her beginnings she has managed to make a name for herself among the video game community and of course, she has not been the only one. A game that is very present in the digital world but also in the real world is Magic: The Gathering. A famous card game that moves millions of playerson this occasion they have decided to join together to offer a impressive collection between bothDo not miss the information.

As you already know if you frequent the news that has to do with Magic: The Gathering, the game is not the only collaboration it has done. In the past he has collaborated with Final Fantasy, The Lord of the Rings or even Dungeons and Dragons. All of these sets contained spectacular and unique cards that can reach worth a lot of moneysuch as the One Ring card, which sold for a spectacular price.

This is what the Tomb Raider cards are like in the Magic universe

This news broke from IGN, where eight new cards that will arrive in the collection were revealed. The most coveted, logically, is that of Lara Croft, we will see how many print runs they release and what price it can achieve on the collectors’ market. Surely the chances of obtaining it are higher than those of the One Ring, since on that occasion only one letter was createdgiving it an incredible price that did not go unnoticed.

As you have seen, the collection is quite interesting and at the top of the list, as we have already told you, is the coveted card of Lara Croft holding a torch. The video games were a success, both the originals and the subsequent reboots that began new stories. Of course, Magic: The Gathering is not far behind and also has great video games on different platforms, although the most notable thing is the physical cards.

This collection will be available the next day November 20, 2023, so there is really little left before you can enjoy it. Only time will tell how important it becomes and how much collectors are willing to pay to get all the cards in this new run. Stay tuned for the news if you are interested in knowing what will happen to these cards, because they will soon be available for purchase.

If you also want to continue enjoying Lara Croft and her adventures, you should know that Netflix announced a new Tomb Raider animated series that will tell many more stories about this heroine. It will arrive in 2024 and it looks really spectacular.

