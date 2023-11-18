Tomasi (Aspi): “Road traffic cannot be replaced”

In 2023, contrary to forecasts due to the slowdown in the economy, traffic on the motorway network managed by Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi) experienced a significant increase of 4% compared to 2022 and 1.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels in the first nine months. Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Aspi, claims in an interview with Il Giornale that this growth, particularly evident in heavy traffic with an increase of 3.6%, suggests prospects for further expansion. These positive data emerge despite the economic challenges and the pandemic context. Tomasi, who took the reins of the group four years ago after the tragic accident on the Morandi Bridge, is convinced that the solid performance reflects the company’s renewed value on the Italian scene. To support this growth, Aspi has intensified investments, allocating 1.1 billion in the first nine months of 2023, with a plan to reach 1.4 billion by 2024.



Furthermore, Aspi is implementing a significant internal transformation under the leadership of Tomasi, which has seen the replacement of much of the management and the completion of a hiring plan that will bring the workforce to 10,000 employees. This initiative aims to build the skills needed for the future, addressing the challenges of the past and ensuring that society is able to achieve modernization and strengthening plans. A key aspect of this transformation is the establishment of Tecne, a new engineering company with a thousand employees, and Amplia, a major player in the construction sector. These entities are fundamental to Aspi’s industrial vision focused on network regeneration and the mobility of the future. The Italian government, through the Strategic Assets decree approved in August, recognized 12 new works proposed by Aspi in its plans. Aspi has already started the first four executive projects, with another five projects planned for the first quarter of 2024. These initiatives demonstrate Aspi’s commitment to strengthening and improving the motorway network.

Despite the economic slowdown, motorway traffic continues to grow. Tomasi attributes this phenomenon to changes in consumption dynamics caused by the pandemic, such as the increase in e-commerce requiring flexible road transport. Finally, Tomasi underlines the centrality of motorways for the economic development of the country, contrasting the lack of attention of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) towards the motorway sector. The CEO of Aspi criticizes the misperception in Europe about the role of transport on rubber and maintains that road mobility will remain by far the first choice, underlining the importance of investing in motorway infrastructure to support economic growth.



