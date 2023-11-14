Suara.com – Tom Lifawa was recorded as having more than once let slip that Fuji had interacted with Asnawi Mangkualam.

From the uploads circulating, Tom Lifawa initially revealed that he was reluctant to join social services (pansos) at Fuji to boost his business.

In the middle of the conversation, Tom Lifawa suddenly discussed Fuji’s arrival in Surabaya to watch the Indonesian National Team match.

“When Fuji watched football in Surabaya, who did he contact?” said Tom Lifawa.

Upon arrival in Surabaya, Fuji is known to have immediately contacted Tom Lifawa to stay in touch and release his longing.

“Papa and Mami,” said Tom Liwafa’s relative, Vira.

When he met Tom Liwafa in Surabaya, Fuji was apparently accompanied by Asnawi Mangkualam instead of coming alone.

Even though he received warm news about Fuji’s closeness to Asnawi Mangkualam, Tom Lifawa apparently did not brag about seeking fame.

“Can I take a photo there with Fuji or Asnawi? It’s very possible, right? Should I do it? No,” continued Tom Liwafa.

Footage of the uploaded video of Tom Liwafa letting Fuji and Asnawi Mangkualam go on a date in Surabaya went viral on TikTok social media with 543.3 thousand views.

“Best,” wrote the TikTok account @bukunyamila_asnawifuji, reported on Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments.

“Is Fix dating?” wrote a netizen.

“Really sincere and not looking for prestige,” said another netizen.

“Daddy let it slip,” said another netizen.

For additional information, Tom Lifawa previously let slip that Fuji and Asnawi Mangkualam had visited his house.

“Back when Fuji and Asnawi were here,” said Tom Liwafa on the TikTok account @rafkakhalisa1425.