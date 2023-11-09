The team behind Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow embarks on Helen of Wyndhorn, a sword and sorcery adventure with a flavor of legend

Following the stellar success of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Tom King and Bilquis Evely mark a triumphant return with Helen of Wyndhorn, a Dark Horse Comics saga that promises to ignite the spark of fantasy in the hearts of fans. Deep in a world that weaves harsh reality with threads of the fantastic, this new series is shaping up to be the next big thing in modern comics.

The inheritance of a house full of secrets

The story immerses us in the life of Helen Cole, who, after the death of her father, the acclaimed pulp writer CK Cole, inherits the imposing Wyndhorn House. Her arrival at her ancestral home is a whirlwind of emotions and lack of control. However, what begins as an aversion to her new home soon turns into amazement when she discovers that the walls of this mansion not only hold secrets but could also be the threshold to the adventures that her father captured in her life. stories about her.

Far from being mere narratives, the adventures of Othan, the fictional warrior created by his father, seem to await his awakening beyond the confines of the house, in the very heart of the forest that surrounds it. This is the scenario that Helen de Wyndhorn proposes us to explore: a journey where sword and witchcraft merge with the essence of classics such as Conan the Barbarian and The Wizard of Oz, giving life to an epic Gothic tale.

Celebrating the launch with collectible art

Helen de Wyndhorn’s release is adorned with collectible variant covers, where Evely and Lopes offer a main one and another in a foil variant. Added to these are the artistic creations of Tula Lotay, Elsa Charretier and Massimo Carnevale, along with variants encouraged by Clay Mann and Walt Simonson with Laura Martin, available to retailers. An homage to Greg Smallwood’s pulp cover will be revealed near the close of final orders.

Helen of Wyndhorn #1 (of 6) will be available in comic shops on March 13, 2024, but enthusiasts can now delight in a sneak peek of what this series has in store. With this work, the creative alchemy of King, Evely, Lopes and Cowles promises to once again capture the imagination of their followers and attract new readers in search of mysteries and legendary adventures.

A new heroine in a world of shadow and light

In Helen of Wyndhorn, we meet a protagonist who embodies internal struggle and transformation. Helen Cole, initially reluctant to accept her legacy, finds herself on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Through her eyes, we witness how fiction intertwines with reality, and how her father’s stories come to life for her, inviting her—and us—to question the line between both worlds.

The comic immerses itself in a narrative that evokes the darkest and most captivating elements of the Gothic genre, amalgamating them with the grandeur of sword and sorcery. The series not only promises to be an exploration of the darkest corners of Wyndhorn House and its surrounding woods, but also a meditation on the nature of the stories we tell ourselves.

With King’s narrative skill and Evely’s visual virtuosity, Wyndhorn’s Helen is poised to be a visual and emotional odyssey that will leave an indelible mark on the comics industry and publisher Dark Horse.