Tom Holland como Spider-Man

Actor Tom Holland makes clear his conditions to return as Spider-Man! Very attentive to his words.

Tom Holland debuted as Spider-Man in 2016 in the film Captain America: Civil War, then had several solo installments mixed with his participation with the Avengers. But the total apotheosis came with No Way Home (2021), since they brought together several versions of Peter Parker and raised more than 1,921 million dollars. That’s why we wonder when he will return. Do you also want to see this New York hero in action again? Leave me your opinion in the comments.

Now, actor Tom Holland has explained his conditions for returning to the character. Since according to him his return has to be something big and live up to the legacy that he has already built.

These are his words.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what a fourth interpretation of my character could look like. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective of Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky to have been able to work on a franchise that got better with each film. He became more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. Therefore, I will not do another one for the sake of doing another one. It will have to be worth the time invested in the character.” Tom Holland told Collider.

Tom Holland (image from cordonpress)

I think he is absolutely right. Spider-Man cannot be just another member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since in the comics he is the most popular, so the same has to happen in the movies. So let’s hope that the fourth installment is something very big. But let him also participate in Avengers: Secret Wars. Which will be the big event of the coming years in the UCM. What do you think? Should Peter Parker return or do we give way to Miles Morales in live action?

While we wait for them to reveal all the plans they have with the character, you can see all the installments of the UCM on Disney Plus. But Spider-Man: No Way Home is on Netflix.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.