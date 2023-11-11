Deadpool y Loki

Is there a connection between the Loki series and Deadpool 3? Actor Tom Hiddleston himself answers this question in his own way.

Tom Hiddleston, the charismatic Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has unleashed a storm of speculation about a possible connection between the God of Deception and the long-awaited Deadpool 3 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I mean, I know they’re making Deadpool 3. It’s a very good question. I’m thinking of all the answers I could give you. I know that Ryan Reynolds, like him, owns a football team in the United Kingdom. A football team”. Tom Hiddleston said deflecting the question. Although the interviewer wanted to know more about everything they have prepared.

Has he become the most powerful character in the UCM?

Loki’s cunning and time manipulation skills open up a host of fascinating possibilities. Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but wonder if Loki could rescue deceased characters. With a smile, Tom Hiddleston responded: “The passage of time, technically, gives Loki some interesting moves he could make. He can move from past, present and future. I know I can pass the time. I don’t know if other characters can pass the time. Speaking for myself, Loki has died a couple of times and come back. I’m still here. So I don’t know if death is necessarily available. It is an existential question.” Said the Marvel actor.

Loki

Now, the second season of Loki is already available in its entirety on Disney Plus and the movie Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26, 2024. But since we already know that it is an adventure through the multiverse, it will probably have points in common with the God series of Deception. It will be very interesting to find out next summer.

