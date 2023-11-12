The actor has confirmed that he will no longer play the God of Deception in the MCU.

The two Avengers movies that closed Phase 3 of the UCM also They marked the end in the franchise of many of the actors who had been there from the beginning linked to Marvel Studios. Some said goodbye in Endgame and others have managed to extend their lives a little longer with series on Disney+, like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

And now that the second season of Thor’s brother series has come to an end, Hiddleston has confirmed that not only the episodes have ended, but also his time as Loki in the UCM. “If you haven’t seen the series, I’m not going to spoil it for you, but I will say that the circle has come full circle,” said the actor in his first television appearance after the actors’ strike.

“The end of Loki season 2 It is also the end of six films, 12 episodes and 14 years of my life“Hiddleston explained to a surprised Jimmy Fallon, “it’s been a great journey. In fact, I think the end of the series has echoes and resonances of all the Lokis I’ve ever played.”

However, when the presenter asked him about the supposed “secret connection” with The Marvels, Hiddleston became a little mysterious: “Of course they are connected, there are some details that are secret and others that are not”, although he acknowledged that he did not know very well what the fans were referring to with that term.

“His glorious purpose”

To explain what the Loki series has meant for this character who made life very complicated for the Avengers, Hiddleston recalled: “If you remember in the first Avengers movie, Loki introduced himself to Nick Fury saying that it was ‘charged with glorious purpose’. But we all saw Infinity War, his confrontation with Thanos that was not so glorious.”

“We all want to live happily but also for our lives to have a purpose., and I think that is what the Loki series tries to reflect, that in the end, everything comes down to having a family and giving meaning to our lives. He’s always been about family and purpose,” Hiddleston explained.