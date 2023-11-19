Tom Hiddleston began his adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor (2010), and the second season of Loki marks his end as the God of Deception.

After brand new the end of the second season of Loki on Disney Plus, actor Tom Hiddleston confirmed that he would not return to the series for a third season, but not only that, he was also leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Hiddleston assured that with the Loki series the circle had been “closed”, consisting of “six films, 12 episodes and 14 years” of his life.

According to the interpreter, the end of the second season of the series Disney Plus has “echoes and resonances of all located” whom he has played, and is also connected with The Marvels.

The first appearance of Tom Hiddleston on the big screen like God of Deception it was in Thor (2010) Kenneth Branaghand the last in Avengers: Endgame (2019) from Anthony Russo y Joe Russo.

Throughout all these years, his character has gone from being an antagonist to starring in his own series of Marvel and win the hearts of the public, one to which he owes a farewell that he recently shared through the Comic Book medium.

Tom Hiddleston says goodbye to Loki and his fans

“I’m going to say this: As an actor, I never take for granted that anyone in your audience is going to be a guarantee that people are going to be interested in what I think I’m doing,” he said. Tom Hiddleston. “And I have felt very honored by the way the public has carried Loki to your imagination for so long.”

“And I know that Loki means a lot to a lot of people for different reasons, and just carrying the torch for as long as I have has been an absolute honor and I’m very grateful to you. Thank you. Thanks for coming. Thank you for coming on this journey”, sentence Tom Hiddleston.

