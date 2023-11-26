Actor Tom Hiddleston has been playing Loki for a long time, so he knows the character best.

Attention SPOILERS. The end of the second season of Loki left Tom Hiddleston’s character as the God of Time. Something that greatly impacted fans, since he has now become one of the most important characters in the UCM.

Therefore, it is interesting to know what Tom Hiddleston himself thinks about everything that finale of the Disney Plus series offered.

These are his words.

“Now that the second season of Loki has aired, I feel… In its performance, in its planning, in its development, in its writing, that Loki’s sacrifice was totally appropriate and, for me: Personally, very moving. You have a character who, for as long as he has existed, has been driven by his own self-interest, isolated, largely by himself. On the surface, charismatic, charming and playful, but on the inside, defensive, vulnerable, hurt and alone, and someone who has never felt like he belongs anywhere.”

“And so, instead of living in the vulnerability of not belonging, he tries to shape the world so that it belongs to him. He’s full of drive and he’s at the center of it, and I think the journey that he goes on throughout season 2 is through his connection to Mobius and his connection to Sylvie. Mobius as a friend and guide, Sylvie as a mirror that reflects and challenges him. And all his other friends, B-15, Casey and OB and their experiences at TVA, have opened his heart and mind to the possibility of trusting this character who could never be trusted, who is not worth trusting. ”. Tom Hiddleston said.

Loki

“And suddenly, you feel like you belong, and that, to me, is a journey of humility and acceptance, and the idea that someone who once came and said that he was burdened with a glorious purpose, that he had a right to it, that It was all about glory, but in the end, he understands that purpose is about altruism, generosity, and love, and that he has a purpose that can help others live. I just found it… It had a poetic resolution that I found extremely satisfying, and I hope the audience feels that too and that it resonates with them.”

“I think we can all connect with this, I think we all need to feel in charge of our own lives; we would like to do it. We all understand, I hope, that we can rewrite history, that we have free will. “Making decisions that add to the picture of our lives, and having Loki be the one asking those questions, to me, is fascinating.” Tom Hiddleston concluded.

