Actor Tom Hardy gives clues about what he is preparing for Venom 3, the next Marvel symbiote movie.

Tom Hardy shared an Instagram post, fueling speculation about his eventual farewell to the role of Eddie Brock. The reason? He refers to this project as his “last Dance” with the symbiote, suggesting a goodbye on the horizon. In fact, that could be the title of Venom 3.

The third installment of Venom promises to be an exciting closing of the trilogy, although there are also rumors about a Sinister Six movie. So, let’s hope that if this is Tom Hardy’s last dance as Eddie Brock alone, then he does one more installment with other Marvel characters whose rights belong to SONY. In this link you will find more information about the plans they have.

This is the actor’s publication on his social networks.

“V3N0M 3 The Last Dance: Fortunately we are back filming and I want to take a moment to thank all the teams so far on the journey from V1 to here, our fantastic cast and crew, good friends and family, us. We have come a long way: this journey has been and continues to be very fun. There are always difficult moments to overcome when we work, but it doesn’t feel so difficult when you love what you do and when you know that you have excellent material and the support from all sides, from a great team. Surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when you are surrounded by people you love and care about, there is nothing better.”

“I want to very briefly mention how proud I am of my director, writing partner, and dear friend Kelly Marcel. Seeing you take the lead in this fills me with pride, it is an honor. Trust, your instinct, your instincts are always perfect. First class: I have your back. 100% as always. And I love working with you and watching you take on bigger and bigger challenges. And to my great friend, in front of the chief plant operator and brother Jacob Tomuri, you. You still look like me, brother. Here’s to a great trip!!!”

Tom Hardy en Venom 3

This IG post is accompanied by a black and white photo where we can see director Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and his stunt double Jacob Tomuri.

So, we should not rule out that the movie is called Venom: The Last Dance. Although, we’ll probably find out when they present the first trailer.

