Among all the characters that have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of those that stands out above the rest is Iron Man. Guilty of creating a successful franchise and saving humanity from the wrath of Thanos, Robert Downey Jr. It will have a place in our hearts forever.

However, Downey was not the first choice to play Tony Stark. through the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studioswhere all the ins and outs of the studio are told from its beginnings, Tom Cruise was one of the favorites to take on the role of Iron Man during the time when Fox had the rights to the character.

However, there was a problem that affected both the Fox version that was never released and the Marvel Studios version: the hidden from Tom Cruise It was so high that it was unfeasible to pay him such an amount of money for a film as risky as Iron Man. It must be remembered that, at that time, this superhero was barely known to the public and Marvel Studios did not have the security of making successful films. , just as it happens today.

Finally, Robert Downey Jr. was chosen to be the main protagonist of a series of films that would end up becoming industry history. It would have been very strange to see Cruise play this millionaire genius, but we are sure that Marvel Studios He has not once regretted having chosen the right actor for one of his great pillars.

