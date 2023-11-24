With the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, the continuation of Doctor Who begins tomorrow, November 25, 2023 with the first of the special episodes for its 60th anniversary.

The wait has been long, but tomorrow we will finally be able to enjoy on Disney+ the first of the three episodes of Doctor Who made to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the long-running serie where David is back Tennant y Catherine Tate.

However, Tennant’s presence will be reduced to these three chapters, as he has to hand over the baton to the actor who had previously been confirmed as the next Doctor before giving us the surprise of the face of the Fourteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, who is to embody the fifteenth version of the Time Lord.

Fans are already eager to see the Fifteenth Doctor in action, who is going to star in a new “reboot” similar to that performed in the 2005 series known as the “modern era” of Doctor Who.

But not just the fans, some of the stars of the long-running series have shared their impressions about the next Doctor, including the legendary Tom Baker, an actor who played the Fourth Doctor for seven seasons between 1974 and 1981.

Tom Baker shares his reaction to meeting the next Doctor Who

During a recent interview with Radio Times, Baker was shown a photo of Dear friend indicating that he is the actor who is going to play the next Doctor in the series.

“Oh! Will this be the next Doctor Who? A handsome young man! Wonderful cheekbones,” replies Tom Baker humorously when he sees what the Fifteenth Doctor is going to be like.

Tom Baker is considered by most fans to be one of the best Doctor versions ever seen in the history of the series. and the actor managed to further raise the popularity of Doctor Who before it was gradually diluted with the following incarnations of the Time Lord and was reborn in the modern stage.

Thanks to Disney+ We will be able to enjoy the new episodes of Doctor Who in Spain, starting with the series’ 60th anniversary specials, whose first episode lands on the platform tomorrow, November 25, 2023.