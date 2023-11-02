JRR Tolkien was the architect of one of the universes more epic and extensive of all existing literature. His ability to build a world as vast as Middle-earth and other continents of his invention remains an incredible feat today. All the inhabitants of Tolkien’s imagination, even the strangest creatures that appear in just a few pages in his books, have a backstory that is linked to other races and makes his work a complex yet glorious experience. .

In fact, Tolkien’s detailed descriptions, sketches, and notes are so specific that he completely set up the different creatures and what they would be like. It’s a shame he never lived to see them on the big screen.

While most fans tend to be more familiar with Peter Jackson’s film adaptations of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings sagas (which primarily deal with the events of the War of the Ring), that’s just the story. tip of the iceberg. Both the journeys of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, those comfort-loving hobbits, who for reasons of destiny are sent on complicated missions throughout Middle-earth, occur in what Tolkien defines as the Third Age.

What does that mean? That the movies have glossed over centuries of history that already took place when most of us first became acquainted with Arda and the people of it. Arda, for those who haven’t read The Silmarillion, is what the author calls his fictional version of Earth, which encompasses both Middle-earth and Valinor, the eastern kingdom to which the Elves leave at the end of The Return of the King.

Tolkien drew inspiration from history, mythology, philosophy, and world religions, as well as his own experiences fighting in World War I, to create his fantasy world and its inhabitants. “There is one ring to rule them all.” But who is “everyone”? The designer Elena Fever has translated and adapted a beautiful infographic about those creatures that inhabit Tolkien’s imagination.





You can see the graph in its maximum resolution here.

In it we find from elves, the oldest and noblest of the speaking races of Middle Earth, the first children of Eru Ilúvatar in coming to the world and later found by the Valar, as the dwarves, also called Naugrim, Khazâd and Gonnhirrim: great experts in mining and goldsmithing and possessors of great longevity. Or the orcs, a race of humanoid creatures conceived by Morgoth and originally served him. They would later serve his successor, Sauron, in his quest to gain the One Ring and dominate Middle-earth.

However, the chart does not include many other creatures such as the Maiar and Valar, the most powerful beings in Tolkien’s universe. Descended from magical spirits, most of these wizards from Middle-earth moved to the Undying Lands of Valinor, where they exist as pure energy that can never be destroyed. Although there are other Maiar who took human forms to help good or evil.





You can see the graph in its maximum resolution here.

Luckily, designer Elena Fever has created a graph where all these creatures and races do appear. For example, the Nazgul, which in the black language mean “Ringwraiths” and were servants of the dark lord Sauron. Originally great warriors of Men who were given the nine rings of power that made them immortal. However, they eventually corrupted them. The infographic is completed with all kinds of beasts such as spiders, trolls, wargs, and each of the races of elves, humans, dwarves and orcs.

Now that the Amazon Prime Video series The Rings of Power has taken us back to Middle-earth and this week concludes its first season, these graphics are a good way to expand our understanding of this long and vast fictional universe.

Graphics translated and adapted by Elena Fever

In Xataka | In what order to watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ saga: from chronological to the order in which they were released