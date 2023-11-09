Discover how Tolkien and Lewis’ conversations shaped the greatest stories in modern fantasy

In the annals of literature, few friendships have been as prolific and fascinating as that of JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis. In a short film titled “Fellowship: Tolkien & Lewis,” the tapestry of their relationship unfolds, weaving together the faith, fantasy and camaraderie that defined their lives and the creation of worlds as immense as Middle-earth and Narnia.

An address with roots and vision

Paul Syrstad, a cultural mix of an English mother and a Norwegian father, carries the art of storytelling in his veins. Raised in Spain and trained at the prestigious “Central School of Speech and Drama” in London, Paul has charted his own path in the film industry. Starting out in acting, his passion expanded into directing and producing., giving life to his company “roarlight”. Under his creative leadership, works such as “The Parables Retold” and “Testament” emerged, as well as a peculiar story about the end of the world that warmed hearts.

“When I was invited to a meeting where a studio was going to present me with a new project, I didn’t know what to expect,” Syrstad says. His curiosity turned into destiny when the words “friendship, faith and fantasy of…” resonated in the air, and he, without hesitation, completed: “of CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien.” It was the project he had been waiting for, the meeting of two literary giants whose exploration would become his most precious privilege.

Brotherhood beyond fiction

The short film promises to be an ode to relationship of these two authors, showing how their personal interactions possibly influenced the creation of the universes of Narnia and Middle Earth. The film’s narrative could draw parallels between their real lives and the fantastical adventures they engendered, exploring how their shared faith shaped their perspectives and stories.

Paul’s vision for “Fellowship” is clear: to delve into the nuances of this literary fraternity and bring to light the lesser-known but equally impressive moments of their friendship. His focus lies not only on the triumphs and works of these writers, but also on the doubts and challenges they faced together.

A legacy on screen

Fans of the fantasy genre and admirers of these two colossi of literature await with expectation the premiere of the short film. Not only is it a promise of revelations about his idolized figures, but also a chance to see how his legacy continues to inspire new generations of storytellers, just like Paul Syrstad.

With this production, the screen becomes a mirror where the power of friendship and imagination is reflected. The short film focused on these two great authors is not only a cinematographic tribute; It is an invitation to believe in the unbreakable connection between life and literature, between reality and fantasy, and how, sometimes, true magic arises from the union of two master minds in their most intimate conversations.

Tolkien’s and Lewis’s universes are vast and rich in detail, both created with extraordinary linguistic and mythological depth. Tolkien’s Middle Earth, with its diverse races, languages ​​and landscapes, is meticulously designedreflecting his love of philology and Norse mythology. In contrast, Lewis’s world of Narnia, with its clear Christian symbolism and magical array of creatures, seeks not only to entertain but also to teach. Each world invites total immersion in its narratives, offering adventures that have captivated generations of fans and continue to be pillars of the fantasy genre.