The young man cannot believe that his friend’s brother is going to force her to marry just for money. Furthermore, he was shocked when he discovered that the man they intend to marry her to is about 20 years older than her.

Tolga tells Akif everything, since he feels great affection for his little sister because Bahar now has Leyla’s heart, and he promises that he will help him.

He meets Zehra’s brother and tells him that he will give him a large sum of money if he cancels his sister’s wedding and if he agrees to let him go to school to continue his studies. The young woman’s brother accepts and Akif calls Tolga to tell her the good news about her.

Tolga then goes with her friends to tell Zehra that she will no longer have to marry that man: “It’s over.” Zehra, unable to hide her happiness, thanks them with a big smile. Great moment!