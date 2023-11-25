For at least some of the residents of the historic center of Toledo, Christmas is far, very far from being those dates of harmony that Christmas carols celebrate. In their case, the parties are rather the opposite: music, lights and noise, a lot of noise, so much so that some of the residents of the area admit that they feel almost next to a mobile discotheque. And not because of the traffic of pedestrians or markets. What keeps them awake are the Christmas decorations displayed on the street.

It is the umpteenth demonstration of how difficult it is sometimes to combine the daily lives of residents with the celebration of Christmas, especially with cities launched into a delirious race to see which one displays the most LEDs or the tallest tree.

“40 days of suffering”. This is how Teresa Montero, a resident of the historic center of Toledo, summarizes how she experienced Christmas last year. In an interview with elDiario.es, he explains that even though his house has double glazing and the balconies are well insulated, he cannot escape the hustle and bustle that Christmas usually leaves in his area, the Plaza de Zocodover, in the heart of the town’s nerve centre. old Toledo. It happened to her in 2022. And she fears it will happen again in 2023.

“It is not a specific event, it is a loop,” he emphasizes. Although he understands that living in the heart of the historic neighborhood has its disadvantages and the noise of pedestrians and buses is “inevitable”, what Montero demands is a party “compatible with coexistence.” “It’s something people don’t empathize with until they experience it,” he adds. Her goal is not to suppress the parties, but she warns that she is not willing to sit still either: “I will have no choice but to ask for precautionary measures.”









Lights, Christmas carols… and discord. In Zocodover, a huge Christmas ball-shaped structure decorated with light bulbs is installed, similar to those set up around the same time in other cities, such as Madrid or Vigo, and a light and music show is also offered. elDiario.es points out that the sound tests started weeks ago, on November 9, and showed that it will be difficult to ignore the shows. Especially for the residents of the square and its surroundings.

And since a video says more than a thousand words, he has published on a recording in which the roar of the spectacle can be appreciated. The piece is brief but captures the high volume at which the music is played and also the complaints of the person who recorded it. “I thought it was a disco truck,” Montero admits.

The official lighting of the Christmas lights in the city was celebrated yesterday, with lights and Mariah Carey’s Christmas carol included, as can be seen in another video from La Tribuna de Toledo. The City Council has dedicated a budget of around 757,000 euros to Christmas programming, 23,000 less than last season, and has deployed nearly 1.2 million LED lights throughout the municipality.









The example of Ocaña. Toledo is just an example of how complicated it is sometimes to find a balance between the right of residents to continue with their daily lives and that of the cities themselves to deploy claims to encourage local commerce and hospitality or even attract tourism. The most illustrative case is probably Ocaña, a town in the same province, located just 50 kilometers from the capital of Toledo. A court there recently decreed precautionary measures that, in practice, have forced the suspension of any Christmas celebration that exceeds the usual noise limits in the main square.

The reason? A complaint filed by two neighbors, as confirmed at the beginning of the month by the City Council itself in an announcement in which it recognized that it had no choice but to comply with the precautionary measures and suspend part of the activities it had organized for Christmas, such as parades, attractions or the reproduction of Christmas carols from the balconies of the town hall. The measure even affects the Three Kings parade, which forces them to find a new route.

“A constant rumble”. The Ocaña City Council side ends up advising residents to avoid “the Christmas hubbub” in the main square to comply with the measures imposed by the judge. A reporter from Antena3 managed to speak shortly after with one of the residents who complained about the noise, who assured that the only thing they were looking for was for the noise to stop at midnight.

The reason, he insisted, is that his house “rumbled constantly.” The SER stated around the same time that the City Council had already filed an appeal in court and that the neighbors had even organized a demonstration to protest the decision that forced them to turn off the sound of their Christmas.

Beyond Toledo. The display of LED lights and public address systems in Toledo is far, in any case, from that of other towns in the country, such as Badalona, ​​Madrid, Málaga or Vigo, immersed in a race to offer the most stunning Christmas spectacle in the country. Over the last few months, the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, and that of Badalona, ​​Xabier Albiol, even participated in a fight over which of the two cities celebrated the best Christmas and raised the tallest tree. The Galician councilor has starred in a similar “pique” with Martínez Almeida.

Their displays of millions of LED lights and XXXL-sized trees have also sometimes been accompanied by complaints from neighbors about the inconvenience and noise generated by Christmas. In 2021, the Malaga City Council had to lower the volume of the music it had played due to complaints and in Vigo there has been a similar problem: there are residents who denounce the noise they endure in their homes, which has led them to even go to the court and launch a signature collection on Change. Even the Prosecutor’s Office speaks of “hardly bearable noise.”

Cover image: Toledo City Council (X)

In Xataka: Spain is willing to lose its mind for another year with Christmas decorations. Starting with Badalona