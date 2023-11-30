Tokyo Revengers It is one of the most famous anime series and manga works in recent years. The work of Ken Wakui It has given us a lot to talk about since it was published a couple of years ago. Many times fictional stories are based on real life.

The saying “reality is stranger than fiction” is very true. And to say that the band Tokyo Manji from Tokyo Revengers existed in real life, it is something basic that everything fan de Tokyo Revengers must know In fact, the mangaka was based on a specific band from Japan to create ToMan.

The Black Emperor were a band that existed in real life in Japan, and that she was equipped with black clothing. Her main symbol was a swastika and her leaders placed strips of white cloth on their backs to highlight her leadership among others.

Black Emperor was one of the most famous biker gangs in Japan, known as Bosozoku. Just take a look at the ToMan from Tokyo Revengers and this band that really existed, to see the undeniable similarities they have.

Did you know about this interesting curiosity about Wakui’s work?

